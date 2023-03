KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A body found in the Kanawha River at the beginning of March has been identified as a missing person.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the body found on March 5 has been identified as Kevin Erwin.

They say Erwin was reported missing on Nov. 30, 2022.

The South Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.