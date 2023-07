KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man whose body was found in South Charleston has been identified.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, the deceased man has been identified as Jack Lee Bays of South Charleston.

Police say Bays’ body was found around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 15, near the PetSmart in South Charleston.

There is no word at this time about Bays’ cause of death. Police said Saturday his body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.