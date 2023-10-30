KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County judge has denied a bond reduction request for a woman accused of locking two juveniles in a barn in Sissonville.

Jeanne Whitefeather appeared in Kanawha County Court Monday, Oct. 30, with her defense attorney asking for her bond to be reduced to $50,000. Her bond is currently at $200,000.

During the hearing, Whitefeather’s attorney argued that the juveniles allegedly had access to a key inside the barn and could have left if they had wanted to. The prosecutor’s office, however, that this was not the case.

In the courtroom, the judge also deemed Whitefeather to be a “flight risk,” so her bond will remain at $200,000.

Whitefeather and Donald Lantz were arrested Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, after their adoptive children were found locked inside a barn in the 200 block of Cheyenne Lane in Sissonville with no access to food, and another child was found locked inside the home in an unprotected loft.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the 200 block of Cheyenne Lane in Sissonville just after 5:45 p.m. Monday Oct. 2, to check on the juveniles after a caller saw a man open the shed, say something to the juveniles and then lock the barn behind him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies said they had to force their way into a barn where two juveniles were found locked inside a 20-by-14-foot room. There was no running water, a working bathroom or a way to exit, as well as a lack of hygienic care and food. The criminal complaint for the suspects said the two juveniles in the barn were not allowed in the house and were allegedly forced to do farm work.

Both Whitefeather and Lantz were charged with gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury.