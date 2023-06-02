UPDATE (2:26 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023): Kanawha County dispatchers say Jefferson Road has reopened after a boulder blocked the roadway this afternoon.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A boulder is blocking traffic for some residents in South Charleston.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, Jefferson Road will be closed for approximately 45 minutes to an hour near Kramer Street due to a boulder fallen into the roadway.

Dispatchers say the boulder is blocking both lanes of traffic. The incident happened shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023.