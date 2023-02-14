CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Breaking Benjamin will be performing at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in May 2023.

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center say Breaking Benjamin with special guests Bush and Another Day Dawns will be at the venue on May 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at the Coliseum Box Office or on LiveNation’s website.

Breaking Benjamin will also be at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on May 21. Tickets are available on LiveNation’s website.

The Pennsylvania-based metal band has hit number one on the Top Rock Albums four times, according to Billboard. The albums are “Dark Before Dawn,” “Phobia,” “shaLLow bay: The Best of Breaking Benjamin,” and “Aurora.”

Their song “I Will Not Bow” topped the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.