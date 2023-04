NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A brush fire near the Nitro Marketplace has shut down Don Karnes Blvd., according to the city of Nitro Spokesperson Joe Stevens.

Stevens says is around two-to-three acres and is under control. Firefighters are now looking for hot spots.

Photo Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department

Don Karnes Blvd. is closed for the firetrucks in the area.