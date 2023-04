CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A brush fire is threatening an abandoned home in the Kanawha City area of Charleston, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the fire is happening in the 500 block of S. Ruffner Road.

They say crews are asking for additional units to fight the fire.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.