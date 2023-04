KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A downed power line caused a brush fire in the Alum Creek area on Saturday.

Crews on the scene of the fire say that it started in the area of Childress Rd. and Brogans Curve Rd., and high winds caused it to continue to spread.

They say it burned for about an hour.

The West Virginia Department of Forestry and the Alum Creek Fire Department responded. AEP also came to fix the power lines.

Crews say they are still trying to put out some hot spots.