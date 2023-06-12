CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in a Vista View townhouse say their gas and water has been shut off since Thursday night.

Tyler Stapleton told 13 News he smelled gas in the air when taking a walk in the neighborhood before he called Mountaineer Gas. Upon arrival, the crew discovered a gas leak on the property and shut the gas off. With the gas, the hot water also went out.

Two months ago, 13 News investigated the Vista View apartment complex after residents reported that they didn’t have running hot water for four months.

Stapleton said he and his neighbors are fed up with the ongoing maintenance issues that Vista View has had, including broken central air conditioning, mold outbreaks, and more. He also said this gas leak could have been prevented.

“Multiple customers had been complaining about the smell of gas for at least four months to Vista View, and they hadn’t even checked it out,” Stapleton said. “I think it’s more concerning that they do not answer the calls to severe incidents like that. That’s a public safety hazard.”

Mountaineer Gas told 13 News Monday afternoon that a plumbing crew was on the scene today working to turn the gas back on.

Vista View is managed by Ten South Management, an ownership group based in the Chicago area. 13 News reached out to them for comment but have not heard back.