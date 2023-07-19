KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire happened on I-77 South/I-64 East near the 75-mile marker just before the Paint Creek exit. Dispatchers say no one was injured in the incident and the roadway is not closed at this time.

The cab is the only part of the vehicle on fire, according to dispatchers. They say the tractor-trailer was hauling watermelons.

There is no word on what caused the fire. The Cabin Creek, Pratt and East Bank Volunteer Fire Departments are responding.