CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Patients and visitors will soon have one less concern when they visit Charleston Area Medical Center.

Starting on Oct. 1, 2023, parking will be free for patients and visitors at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital and the physicians’ offices as well as at the CAMC Outpatient Surgery Center at 1220 Lee Street East.

Officials say the free parking will extend to include the garages at CAMC General and Memorial hospitals on Nov. 1, 2023. However, valet services at CAMC General and Memorial will still be $7.

“Travel can be a burden in West Virginia. Our patients and visitors sometimes drive several miles and hours to get to CAMC. This can mean a lot of expenses for things like gas and tolls. CAMC’s free parking removes some of that financial burden on our community,” said CAMC officials.

According to CAMC, those with pre-purchased parking passes who wish to request a refund can visit the CAMC website to print and complete a form, or get it from the cashier at CAMC General Hospital. They will then need to turn in the completed form to the cashier at CAMC General along with their pass.

The deadline to request a refund for the pre-purchased passes is Feb. 29, 2024.