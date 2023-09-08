KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The fast lanes of I-77 is shut down in Kanawha County due to a crash involving a camper that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, near the 105-mile marker, or the Edens Fork exit, of I-77.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but both the north and south fast lanes are closed to make room for the wreckers.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department are responding.