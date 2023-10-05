CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the most prominent farmers markets in West Virginia had a big party Wednesday night where they celebrated a huge announcement!

Capitol Market in downtown Charleston hosted its annual Market Mixer fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 4. The event is the market’s biggest fundraiser of the year, featuring great food, drinks and music. This year also marked the market’s 26th birthday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Organizers also made a big announcement at the event. This coming year, Capitol Market will completely convert to solar power!

“That’s going to make us more self-sustaining as a market, and we’re going to be able to pass on those savings and benefits to our small businesses,” said Capitol Market Board Chairman Steven Keith.

The cost of the solar conversion will be $1.4 million. Officials say it will pay for itself by cutting electric costs by $100,000 each year.

The shops and markets will remain open throughout the conversion to solar power.