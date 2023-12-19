CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Families in need are getting the chance to have an affordable and delicious holiday dinner, all in the spirit of giving.

The Capitol Market in Charleston put together special Christmas Dinner Kits on Tuesday, catered to EBT cardholders. Families who use SNAP benefits can sometimes run into financial burdens during this time of year, and that’s why these kits are being sold for just $30 using EBT.

Each kit includes locally sourced ham or turkey plus four sides. The event lasts until 6 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 19, or until supplies last.

“People’s SNAP benefits are being cut, so they really need this additional stretch effort to be able to provide for their families and have food on the table. It’s needed all year long,” said Bethany Lewis, SNAP Stretch Program Director for the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition.

This event will be able to support about 400 local families this Christmas with meats, veggies and fruits from farmers right at home.