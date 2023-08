CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a business in Charleston.

The crash happened Monday morning, Aug. 28, 2023 at Lehotay Prosthetics, along Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. The vehicle crashed into the building’s front door.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kanawha County dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash.

There is no word on the extent of damage to the building.