PINCH, WV (WOWK) – Car enthusiasts and community members alike made their way down to the New Beginnings Church for the Pinch Reunion Cruise-In, a staple of the Pinch Reunion.

According to the event’s website, the Pinch Reunion started in 1902 – making it the longest-running community reunion in the U.S. – and was founded by Judge and former Charleston Mayor William W. Wertz.

On Saturday, community members had the chance to show off their cruisers at the New Beginnings Church in Pinch.

There were some models as old as Beetles, and even top-of-the-line Corvettes. Dozens of people brought their vehicles for the exhibit, and several others like Harry Neal just came to enjoy a car show.

“Oh, they are beautiful!” Neal said. “All the cars are beautiful. I don’t care what year or anything. They got ’57, ’55, they’ve got all different kinds of wheels to them. They’ve got some amazing stuff in every one of them.”

The reunion wraps up on Sunday with a community church service at 11 a.m. You can see a full list of events by clicking here.