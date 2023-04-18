KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly patient.

According to a criminal complaint, 55-year-old Janie Riddle, of Hernshaw, took $24,763.18 from the victim’s card over the span of four months.

The complaint said the victim told law enforcement that most of the 130 transactions were made while the victim was in the hospital.

Riddle was being paid $500/month to take care of the victim and take them to and from doctor appointments, according to the criminal complaint.

Riddle is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.