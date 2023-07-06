VIDEO: ‘Let the investigation play its way out’: West Virginia governor weighs in for first time on Carper investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is expected to be at the commission meeting Thursday night, a source familiar with the matter told 13 News. This will be the first time he has attended a commission meeting since suffering a stroke amid allegations of lewd behavior.

Carper has been under a microscope since May 15 when a woman called 911 from Daniel Boone Park in Charleston saying a man – later identified as Carper – had indecently exposed himself to her. He has not been at a meeting since these allegations came to light. He also suffered a stroke and underwent open-heart surgery during this time.

Carper’s family said it was a medical issue that led to an “awful misunderstanding.” The investigation has been turned over to a special prosecutor and the West Virginia State Police.

Meanwhile, 13 News continues to seek more information and public records on this case, having filed Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA requests, for police body-cam footage and police reports.