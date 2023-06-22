CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Less than two hours after Kanawha County Commission president Kent Carper was accused of lewd behavior in a Charleston park, he sent an email to a female county employee.

“Are you interested in being the superintendent a[t] Big Bend [golf course?],” Carper wrote.

The recipient of the email was employed as an administrative assistant to county Commissioner Lance Wheeler. She has no known experience managing a golf course. Nor is there a county job opening posted for a superintendent at Big Bend golf course.

However, the employee had one unique qualification: She was the girlfriend of Charleston patrolman Hart Childress, who responded to Daniel Boone Park on the afternoon of May 15.

According to a police report, Childress told investigators that Carper had offered a job to his girlfriend within hours of the incident.

Indeed, the first 911 call from a woman at Daniel Boone Park at 2:17 p.m. A second call was placed minutes later.

In both calls, the woman told dispatchers that a man in a silver van had exposed himself “at her.”

The email to the county employee was sent at 3:57 p.m., according to records obtained by 13 News through a public records request.

Earlier in the day, commissioners engaged in a three-way email exchange about the condition of Big Bend Golf Course, near Tornado, and whether a new management approach was needed.

“We need to consider a separate board, separate employees and separate director for Big Bend,” wrote Commissioner Ben Salango at 8:30 a.m.

Carper seemed cool to the idea.

“I am reluctant to concede that our parks board is unable to manage Big Bend,” he responded.

Unlike the other emails that morning, Carper’s email to the county employee later that day referencing a potential job had no other recipients besides her.

Efforts to reach the employee and Childress have not been successful.

The following day, Carper was admitted to CAMC Memorial Hospital for a heart issue. He later underwent quadruple bypass surgery and has not returned to work since.

Carper’s daughter, Virginia Carper, has stated publicly that the accusations against her father were “an awful misunderstanding,” suggesting that he was mentally diminished as a result of a stroke suffered earlier that day or the day before.

13 News’ requests for an interview with Carper have been repeatedly denied.

The county commission is meeting tonight at 5 p.m. It is unknown if Carper will be present at the meeting.