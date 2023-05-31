CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Celebration Station in Charleston’s East End is officially open.

City of Charleston, Kanawha County Schools, the Charleston Rotary Club, and Piedmont Elementary School celebrated the grand opening on May 31, 2023, with a ribbon cutting.

Celebration Station is a new accessible space for the community to enjoy. Officials say there are two main areas of the new playground. The first is just for neighboring Piedmont Elementary School, and the other is open to everyone in the community.

“It’s the summer time. Kids get to run around, and it just really makes me happy – as a happy person all the time – to see these kids just running around playing,” said Piedmont Elementary School 5th grader Jazlen Taylor.