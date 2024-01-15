Related Video: Yolanda Renee King, only granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., following in family footsteps with activism, new book

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is honored Monday throughout the Tri-State and the nation on what would have been his 95th birthday.

King was a powerful voice in the Civil Rights Movement, fighting tooth and nail for the rights of Black Americans and calling for the end of segregation. He traveled across the states to spread his message of peace, which just so happened to carry him to West Virginia one day in 1960.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission hosted an ecumenical service at the State Culture Center in Charleston. Dr. Elisha Lewis, West Virginia State University Professor and Mrs. West Virginia American 2021, delivered the keynote address.

“I think the main thing is to realize that the justice works in favor of justice and equality, so as long as we stay on a path of nonviolence, everything will work out as it should,” said Dr. Lewis.

Lewis, Assistant Professor and Chair of Education at WVSU, is an advocate for underrepresented students, engaging in service projects and mentoring students to support their success not just in college, but their future careers and their lives.

The ceremony concluded with a march and the ringing of a bell.