CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department released a statement following allegations of “sweeping the streets” of unsheltered residents ahead of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

“Regarding the allegations of the Charleston Police Department targeting individuals who are homeless, on the morning of June 29, 2023, the Charleston Police Department conducted a warrant sweep for individuals with outstanding warrants,” the Charleston Police Department wrote in a press release. “During the warrant sweep, officers served municipal warrants and capiases. Officers also observed other individuals violating city ordinances, which were addressed at that time.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Municipal Court dockets, 16 people were arrested on Thursday, June 29, for being at a public park after hours. That was the day before the Regatta began. Eleven of those people were being held only on that charge, and nothing else.

Those individuals did not appear in court until a week later due to the holiday weekend.

Rachel Rubin, a Kanawha County Public Defender Office employee, addressed the City Council regarding the arrests at their meeting on Monday, July 3.

“This is now the second year in a row that, in order to have its big party, that the city has undertaken an entire effort to disappear anyone they don’t want to see ahead of the Regatta,” Rubin said at the meeting. “The city’s discretion was used in order to sweep people out of public parks to go on an entire warrant sweep. There are 11 people that are being held for nothing else other than being in a public park after hours.”

Rubin also said usually people charged with non-violent crimes are entitled to a personal recognizance bond. Even though she said bond motions were filed before 3 p.m. on Friday, the city judge did not rule on those bonds, leaving those individuals in jail for six days.

“What the city has decided to do … just disappear entire generations of people that they don’t care about is embarrassing,” Rubin said.