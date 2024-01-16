CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With snowfall in the Capitol City much of Monday and overnight, several businesses in downtown Charleston have closed their doors for Tuesday.
According to the Downtown Charleston Association, the businesses that will not be open Tuesday, Jan. 16. include:
- Rock City Cake Company
- First Watch
- Tony the Tailor
- Black Sheep Burrito & Brews
- Sarah’s Bakery
- Charleston Restore
- The Purple Moon
- Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill
- The Clay Center
- The Volstead Room at Hale Street Center
- Bear’s Den
- Unplugged Wireless Cellular & Computer Repair
- Bully Trap Barber Shop-Closed for walk ins. Call your barber to confirm or reschedule.
- Super Weenie
- The Wheelhouse
- Food Among the Flowers
- Peanut Shoppe
- Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Box Office
- Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream
- The Folded Leaf Yoga & Wellness Center
- 160 Driving Academy
- Coco’s Kitchen & Cafe
- Swiftwater Cafe & Swiftwater General Store
- Liberty Roe
- Spa Bliss
- Kanawha County Public Library
- WV Health Right-All locations
- Kinship Goods
- The Salvation Army
- Animal Care Associates
- Integrity Insurance
- CAMC Primary Care
The association also says some businesses are opening today, but have chosen to open late due to the weather and road conditions. These include:
- FamilyCare Health Centers WV – opening at 12 p.m.
- Charleston Bread
- Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille-opening at 4 p.m.
- White Insurance – opening at 12 p.m.
- Charlie – opening at 11:00