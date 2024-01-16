CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With snowfall in the Capitol City much of Monday and overnight, several businesses in downtown Charleston have closed their doors for Tuesday.

According to the Downtown Charleston Association, the businesses that will not be open Tuesday, Jan. 16. include:

Rock City Cake Company

First Watch

Tony the Tailor

Black Sheep Burrito & Brews

Sarah’s Bakery

Charleston Restore

The Purple Moon

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill

The Clay Center

The Volstead Room at Hale Street Center

Bear’s Den

Unplugged Wireless Cellular & Computer Repair

Bully Trap Barber Shop-Closed for walk ins. Call your barber to confirm or reschedule.

Super Weenie

The Wheelhouse

Food Among the Flowers

Peanut Shoppe

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Box Office

Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream

The Folded Leaf Yoga & Wellness Center

160 Driving Academy

Coco’s Kitchen & Cafe

Swiftwater Cafe & Swiftwater General Store

Liberty Roe

Spa Bliss

Kanawha County Public Library

WV Health Right-All locations

Kinship Goods

The Salvation Army

Animal Care Associates

Integrity Insurance

CAMC Primary Care

The association also says some businesses are opening today, but have chosen to open late due to the weather and road conditions. These include: