CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The CASCI building in Charleston will be demolished to make way for a new multi-million dollar building, according to Mayor Amy Goodwin’s office.

They said the Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved a “major development of significant impact.”

According to the mayor’s office, Remington, a land developer, will demolish the building and have a new one built, which will cost around $60-$70 million. Demolition is expected to start in early 2024, with the new building being done in the fall of 2025.

The mayor’s office could not say what the building will be used for, but said, “The building will be full the day it opens.”

CASCI left its Kanawha Boulevard location in September 2022, according to spokesperson Rebecca Hollamon at the time.

All current West Virginia CASCI employees at that location kept their jobs, with the majority of them already working from home at the time of the announcement.