CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston City Council will be waiving hourly parking fees on all metered on-street parking spaces for select days.

According to a release from the City of Charleston, the council approved “Citizen Appreciation Parking” during a meeting Monday.

(Image courtesy of the City of Charleston)

The parking special will only be in effect on the following days: Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy. By choosing to shop local – we foster a sense of community and contribute to the long-term sustainability of our Charleston businesses,” Council Member Jennifer Pharr, Vice Chair for Planning / Streets and Traffic Committee, said. “My hope is the additional free parking will encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season.”

There will still be all day free parking at city-owned parking garages during weekends and 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays, with the exception of “special event parking,” the release said.

To learn more about parking in Charleston, you can visit the city website here.