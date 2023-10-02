CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston City Council members have just voted to create creating a private outdoor designated area, or PODA, for the city.

The PODA allows alcoholic drinks in certain private outdoor spaces. The bill for the PODA was passed through the council’s Ordinance and Rules Committee earlier Monday, Oct. 2 before being voted on by the full council at Monday night’s council meeting.

Only three councilmembers voted against the ordinance.

This makes Charleston the second city in West Virginia with such an ordinance.

The first was approved back in August 2023 when the State Alcohol Beverage Control Administration granted a request sent by the city of Huntington. Through the end of October, anyone of legal drinking age can walk around downtown Huntington on designated evenings with a specially marked cup that says “PODA” on it.