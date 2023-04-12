CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced on Wednesday that the 2023 squat, benchpress, and deadlift (SBD) Official Strongman Games are coming to Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 1-3.

According to the CVB, the Charleston Coliseum will host this series of six intense tests of strength as some of the world’s best strongmen and strongwomen go head-to-head. Nearly 400 athletes from more than 30 countries are scheduled to compete in the three-day competition to determine the “World’s Strongest.”

Official Strongman Games event director Lynn Morehouse said, “We’re excited to bring the Official Strongman Games to Charleston, not only are competitors immensely strong, but they also must be athletic and well-conditioned. Throughout the three days of competition, fans will watch the best of the best compete as the field narrows from nearly 400 to just the top 10 athletes per class for Sunday’s finals. It’s the ultimate spectator sport, full of energy, emotion, and excitement!”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says. “we are thrilled to host the Official Strongman Games at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, we look forward to welcoming strongmen and strongwomen athletes from more than 30 countries and their fans, and the high energy they bring, to experience all that our Capital City has to offer.”

The OSG is the world’s largest international strongman and strongwoman competition. Since 2017, the Official Strongman Games has become a destination event for strength fans worldwide.

Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster for the 2023 SBD Official Strongman Games. See the Official Strongman Games website for event schedule and lineup.



For more information, visit the CVB website and to learn about other events in Charleston, West Virginia.