CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Community members in Charleston remembered Dr. Martin Luther King by reading passages from his letter in Birmingham Jail, hoping his words resonate thousands of miles away.

A group called West Virginia Interfaith for Ceasefire organized the event, using MLK’s words to inspire the City of Charleston to pass a ceasefire resolution in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The organizers also coordinated a candlelight vigil on the steps of Charleston’s city hall building two weeks ago.

Morgan Fowler with the interfaith group says MLK’s words ring true today, and that they can inspire peace in the war.

“Even when Martin Luther King was silenced, he marched. Even when they told him to march, he stood up for people in the name of justice. We’re trying to follow that same model in our own city,” Fowler said.

Community activist Kenny Matthews adds the letter from Birmingham Jail represents the same values they are calling for today.

“The whole letter is about hope. Having hope that things can change if people stand up, bond together and see each other as equals,” Matthews said. “It’s a humanitarian issue. That’s what Dr. King is best known for, dealing with the human aspect of issues.”

The Charleston City Council meets again tomorrow night, but it is unclear if they will revisit the tabled ceasefire resolution.