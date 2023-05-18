CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the winners for the 2023 Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

The CVB hosted the event Wednesday night, May 17, at Fife Street Brewing in Downtown Charleston announcing the winners for 11 categories of awards.

The 2023 winners are:

Most Impactful Event – Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

Best Earned Media – Mountain Stage, featured in Rolling Stone

Most Significant Transformation – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Best Tourism Improvement Project – City of Charleston, Turf Field Project

Best Food Experience – Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks, featured in Bon Appetite

Best New Business – Country Roads Tours

Game Changer – Chef Paul Smith

Best Collaboration – Brewers Row

President’s Award – Kelli Peters, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Mayor’s Award – Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Birds Owner

The CVB says expanding the city’s tourism takes a team effort, and the awards are a way to recognize some of the people and groups who have worked to give both local residents and tourists a great experience while exploring the city.

“Growing tourism in Charleston is a team effort. A lot of people put a lot of work into making our city a place that people want to visit. And once those tourists are here, a lot of people put even more work into making sure that the experience is positive and memorable,” said CVB Tim Brady President/CEO. “These awards are one small way for us to say, ‘thank you,’ to the people who work in our industry and make Charleston such a special destination.”

“The City of Charleston remains committed to supporting tourism growth through infrastructure projects like the field turfing project; partnerships with folks, like OVG360, which have brought in record crowds to the Coliseum and Convention Center; and the hard work and energy which made the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta’s return a tremendous success,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Goodwin also says Andy Shea was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Mayor’s Award for his “instrumental” role in keeping baseball in the Capital City and his commitment to the City of Charleston.