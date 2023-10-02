CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the end of an era as the Charleston Department Store is officially being torn down.

The store was a staple in the Capital City for more than 100 years. The store’s recently-closed 1661 West Washington Street location had operated since 2005, and officially closed its doors for good in March.

According to the owner, a major reason for the shutdown was because they couldn’t bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2023, it was announced that Columbus, Ohio – based housing firm Woda Group purchased the property and will be building new apartments on the lot.