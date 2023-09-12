CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The Charleston Dirty Birds has named Ben Blum as their newest general manager.

Blum – who moved back to West Virginia from Minnesota in 2020 – has been part of the Dirty Birds for nine months and says that he is looking to build upon the foundation driven by Andy Shea, the owner and CEO of the Dirty Birds, according to the team.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m honored to work with our established team, value their experience, and look to build upon the foundation driven by Andy’s vision,” said Blum.

The team says Blum previously worked as the Director of Racing Operations for Running Aces Casino, Hotel, and Racetrack in Minnesota.

To keep up with the Dirty Birds and all their upcoming games, click here.