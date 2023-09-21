CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The team manager for the Charleston Dirty Birds has been relieved of his duties, according to team officials.

Billy Horn managed the team during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The organization says the decision comes after the Dirty Birds’ 2023 season ended with a 56-70 record on the year. The team won 109 games over the two seasons Horn served as manager.

“Our organization has very high expectations on the field,” said Dirty Birds’ Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. “We appreciate the work and commitment by Billy, but this signals a step in a new direction. The search has begun for new leadership to bring this community a Championship and an organization that wins on and off the field.”

In a statement released by the team, Horn thanked the organization for his time with the Dirty Birds, wishing them luck for the future.

“I’d like to thank the entire Dirty Birds organization for the past two years appointed as the team’s manager,” said Horn. “Thank you to everyone from ownership, front office staff, fans, community, and most importantly, the coaches, trainer, clubby, and the players. I want to wish the entire organization nothing but the best of luck in the future.”

Despite the losses, the Dirty Birds did see fan attendance increase in the 2023 season.