KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The criminal history of Nicholas Hanshaw, a double murder suspect arrested in Charleston, dates back to 2007 including felony and misdemeanor charges for domestic violence, traffic violations and grand larceny, according to court records.

Nicholas Hanshaw is facing two counts of first-degree murder after his mother, 62-year-old Sherry Russell, and a 10-year-old boy identified as Richie by a fundraiser for the victims were found dead inside a Vandalia Terrace Apartment on Tuesday. According to Kanawha County Schools, Richie was a student at Weberwood Elementary School, and there is a team on hand at the school to provide resources for staff and students.

In September 2022, Hanshaw was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after allegedly pulling a knife on his mother during an argument and threatening to kill her. Court records said the case was dismissed in 2023 because Hanshaw completed anger management and domestic violence awareness classes.

The domestic violence dates back to March 2017 when Hanshaw was charged with domestic battery. According to court records, the victim, the mother of Hanshaw’s kids, told officers the suspect slapped her in the face and grabbed her hair forcing her into the bedroom. The case was dismissed because the victim and officer failed to appear in court.

Later that year, Hanshaw was charged with three counts of domestic battery after an argument with the mother of his kids turned violent. Two people stepped in to help but were also allegedly struck by Hanshaw. That case was dismissed because all three victims failed to appear in court.

There were two other incidents of domestic violence in March 2018 and September 2019 but both were also dismissed because the victims failed to appear in court, according to records.

There are two cases in which Hanshaw pleaded guilty. The first was in December 2011 and January 2012 for charges of felony breaking and entering, and grand larceny. The charges were in connection to an incident at Paul White Chevrolet Dealership in Cheylan where three cars were stolen from their lot.

Hanshaw accepted a plea agreement in the case, which required him to plead guilty to breaking and entering and one count of grand larceny instead of three counts. He violated probation terms and served jail time for that case, according to court records.

In October 2015, Hanshaw was also arrested for breaking and entering in connection to an incident in Washington County, Ohio. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was arrested in Kanawha County for “being a fugitive of justice.” That case was dismissed.

The only other charge that Hanshaw pleaded guilty to was driving under the influence in November 2017. According to court records, he was arrested for a second offense in February 2021 but pleaded down to a lesser charge of a first offense in that case.

Hanshaw’s criminal history also includes charges of fleeing from officers with reckless indifference and fleeing from officers under the influence; however, those charges were all dismissed because officers failed to appear in court.

According to the National Coalition against domestic violence, almost 40% of women in West Virginia experience physical domestic violence. That number is 36% for men.

In 2020, there were at least 10 domestic violence homicides in the state. In 2019, West Virginia ranked 16th in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.

If you or someone you know is going through a domestic violence situation, you can call the domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.