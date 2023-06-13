VIDEO: 2023 FestivALL schedule announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several events are happening in Charleston in the coming week, and drivers in Charleston should expect some road closures within the next week.

From weekly outdoor dining and family movie nights, to FestivALL, Juneteenth and Pride celebrations, here’s what you need to know about traffic in the Capitol City.

Wednesday, June 14:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Ohio Avenue between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. for Magic Island Family Movie Night.

Thursday, June 15:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. for FestivALL’s “epic pepperoni roll feast” Rolls on the River.

Summers Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street for The Mayor’s Concert. The city says the Summers Street parking garage will still be accessible through Quarrier Street.

Friday, June 16:

Capitol Street will be closed from Virginia Street to Lee Street and the Lee Triangle from 11 a.m. Friday, June 16 to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 18 for the Capitol Street Art Fair and Children’s Art Fair. Quarrier Street will still be accessible.

Capitol Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for outdoor dining between 3 p.m. Friday, June 16 to 11 p.m. Sunday June 18. Due to the Art Fair closure, Virginia Street to Lee Street will not be participating in outdoor dining, but will be closed for the Art Fair.

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Hale Street to Court Street between noon and 11 p.m. for Live on the Levee.

Saturday, June 17:

Smith Street from Shrewsbury Street to Brooks Street will be closed in a rolling closure for the Rainbow Run 5K between 6:30 a.m. and noon. The 5K route will go from Smith Street to Morris Street to Hansford Street to Chilton Street to Piedmont Road to California Avenue. At California Avenue, the 5K turns around and takes the same route in reverse back to Brooks Street.

Tennessee Avenue will be closed from Lee Street to Washington Street West between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for Ice Cream and the Arts.

A rolling closure will be taking place starting at Donnally Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Charleston’s Juneteenth Parade. The closure begins at Donnally St. between Court Street and Clendenin Street for line up, and then go through Donnally Street to Summers Street ending at the City center in Slack Plaza.

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from California Avenue to Greenbrier Street between noon and 9 p.m. for the State Juneteenth Celebration at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex.

Wednesday, June 21: