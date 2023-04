A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department confirms an off-duty firefighter has been arrested.

According to Charleston Fire Captain David Hodges, the incident happened Friday night, April 21, 2022. He says the incident is a “personnel matter that is being reviewed by the Department.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.