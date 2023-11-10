UPDATE (10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10): Investigators with the Charleston Fire Department have found evidence that suggests the fire that caused a Charleston house to explode Friday morning was set deliberately.

While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, it is not believed to have been a gas leak. It was also confirmed that the house was unoccupied at the time of the incident, with no reported injuries.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A home on Charleston’s West Side was turned into a pile of splinters overnight after an apparent explosion, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The explosion at the home on Barton Street was first reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning.

There is no word at this time if the home was occupied or what may have caused the explosion.

