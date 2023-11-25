CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have burn injuries and four people are now homeless after a fire broke out on Charleston’s West Side Saturday morning.

Dispatchers say the 911 call came in at 9:24 a.m.

Charleston Fire Cpt. David Hodges said the cause of the fire was electrical, and it started at a home on the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue. It then caused damage to two additional homes.

West Virginia State Fire Marshalls made the determination that the electrical issues were caused by overloading of an extension cord. According to Cpt. Hodges, space heaters were plugged into extension cords and appliances in the home that led to overloading, along with older wiring throughout the house.

Of the two people with burn injuries, one was transported to a local hospital. The other refused treatment at the scene.

The American Red Cross was on the scene and will be assisting the four displaced people, according to Cpt. Hodges.