CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Interim Police Chief Scott Dempsey met with the State Auditor’s Office last week, Mayor Amy Goodwin said at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Goodwin said this after she was asked about it by Charleston Councilmember Shannon Snodgrass. Mayor Goodwin said the city works with the Auditor’s Office on a variety of different things.

It is not clear what the meeting was about.

City Attorney Kevin Baker said, “The City has a good working relationship with the State Auditor’s Office. We have worked with them in the past and will continue to work with them in the future.” The State Auditor’s Office declined to comment.