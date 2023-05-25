KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Summer is just around the corner, the kids in Kanawha County are officially out of school, and pool season is here!

Officials with both the City of Charleston and Kanawha County announced pools would be opening throughout the county within the coming weeks.

According to the City of Charleston, all city Parks and Recreation pool facilities will open Saturday, May 27. This also includes the splashpads at Magic Island and Dixie Street Park. Entrance into both the city pools and the splashpads is free, city officials say.

Officials with the city also say they anticipate the city pools will provide approximately 55 jobs between lifeguards, pool managers and concession workers.

“As school ends and summer begins, we are gearing up for pool season! This is one of the busiest times of the year for Parks and Recreation,” said Corey Lowery, Facilities Manager, Parks and Recreation Department. “Our pools are where some of the best memories with family and friends are made. We invite everyone in the City and their guests to visit any one of our four pools to cool off and have a great time!”

Kanawha County officials also announced the openings for two of the three pools maintained by the county. The pool at Pioneer Park in East Bank is set to open June 6, and the pool at Coonskin park is set to open the weekend of June 10.

County officials say an opening date for the pool at the Shawnee Sports Complex will be announced at a later date.

Charleston City pool and splashpad locations and hours of operations are as follows: