CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A lawsuit involving the Charleston Town Center Mall will go to jury trial next year.

The lawsuit is part of a long-running battle between the Charleston Town Center’s owners and a developer who wants to build a hotel next door. The location in question is the site of the former Sears building at Quarrier and Clendenin Streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both sides appeared in court on Wednesday, Dec. 13, as part of the lawsuit.

The developer claims the Hull Group, which owns the mall, is “intentionally and maliciously” trying to delay the hotel.

A jury trial is set to begin on Jan. 29, 2024.