Police are on the scene of a suspected double homicide in Kanawha County. Dec. 31, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of killing his parents has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness on two counts.

According to court records Takano Kambara will be held at William R. Sharpe Hospital and reassessed “every so often.” Court records say if he’s found “mentally stable,” he will be back to court.

Kambara was arrested after his parents were found dead inside the house they all shared along Kanawha State Forest Dr. on New Year’s Eve 2020. In August 2022, he was found competent to stand trial following an evaluation Kanawha County prosecutors requested in November 2021.

Court officials say the family is concerned for their own safety, so relatives will be updated on his condition and any future court proceedings.