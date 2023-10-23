CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County judge has ordered that a man accused of killing his parents will spend the rest of his life in a psychiatric facility.

According to court records, Takanao Kambara will remain at William R. Sharpe Hospital given the “multiple risk factors” set out in his mental health evaluations. The judge ruled that Kambara is “unreasonable risk for the public if there were any less restrictive placement for him.”

The judge granted the prosecution’s request to have the hospital file a report within six months regarding his condition, and then file a follow up report every year.

On Aug. 25, 2023, Kambara was found not guilty by reason of mental illness on two counts. Following the ruling, court records say it was determined he would be held at William R. Sharpe Hospital and reassessed “every so often.”

Kambara was arrested after his parents were found dead inside the house they all shared along Kanawha State Forest Dr. on New Year’s Eve 2020. In August 2022, he was found competent to stand trial following an evaluation Kanawha County prosecutors requested in November 2021.

Court officials said in August that the family was concerned for their own safety, so relatives would be updated on his condition and any future court proceedings. According to the prosecution, should there ever be any request for release regarding Kambara, they will be notified directly by the Sharpe Hospital.