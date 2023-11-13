KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile while volunteering at a Charleston vacation bible school motioned to revoke bond and confinement after previously violating bond.

Rhett Bowen, 54, of Charleston, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2019, on first-degree sexual abuse charges.

Bowen’s bond was initially set to $10,000 on 10% cash with home confinement. It was later discovered that he violated bond after a home confinement inspection turned up a laptop that was illegally used to access social media accounts and contained google searches for child pornography.

Bowen’s defense then asked to revoke his bond and home confinement, but later asked for a sum bond and home confinement so he can take care of his mother. After deliberation, the state settled on giving Bowen a $75,000 cash only bond with no property. He will also continue to be prohibited from using social media and be restricted from kids.