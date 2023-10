CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a woman in the hand and the leg.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Douglas Hill, 52, of Charleston, stabbed the woman on Lovell Drive. The CPD is calling it a domestic situation.

Hill is being charged with malicious wounding and is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.