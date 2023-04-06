KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)–A West Virginia man was indicted on Wednesday in connection to a carjacking on Dec. 13, 2022, in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the CPD, officers responded to the One Stop at 129 Lee Street West on Dec. 13, 2022. Police say they spoke to the owner of the stolen vehicle who said he had left his vehicle running with his 75-year-old father in the passenger seat while he ran into the store.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say while the vehicle owner was inside, Shannon Rogers, 45, of Charleston allegedly got into the vehicle and drove off “at a high rate of speed” with the man’s father still in the vehicle.

Kanawha County Circut Court Judge Joanna Tabit will preside over the hearing. Rogers will answer to the following charges:

Second-degree robbery

Kidnapping

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on April 28 at 10 a.m.