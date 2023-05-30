CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston, West Virginia, man accused of having almost 1,000 child pornography pictures on his phone has pleaded guilty today in federal court.

According to a criminal complaint, Timothy Parsons, 54, is accused of having one video and 989 pictures of child pornography on his phone. It says the images were flagged by a software company and they sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Parsons originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in January 2023.

They say two images were uploaded and saved to a user’s Verizon cloud storage service.

The criminal complaint says that on Nov. 2, 2022, law enforcement searched several devices. It says they found a history of searches for child pornography. They say Parsons was there during the search. Parsons said he was not aware of any child pornography on the phone and said there is no pornography on his phone.

The Department of Justice says the images found contained prepubescent minors, including toddlers, subjected to sexually explicit conduct.

Parsons was indicted on Dec. 20, 2022.

According to the Department of Justice, Parsons’ sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 21, 2023. He faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine and between five years to a lifetime of supervised release.