CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to stealing four rifles from two businesses in Kanawha County in 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Joshua Mitchell, 21, of Charleston, and Keara Kilpatrick, 21, of Charleston, stole three 5.56 caliber rifles and a .22 caliber rifle over the course of two days.

Three of the four firearms were recovered after Kilpatrick fled from police and crashed in a hotel parking lot in November 2022, the DOJ said.

Mitchell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing and helping steal the firearms. Kilpatrick already pleaded guilty in July 2023.

Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6, 2023, and could be behind bars for 20 years, which will then be followed by three years of supervised release. He also faces a $250,000 fine.