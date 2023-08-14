CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after a man shot at a clothing store in downtown Charleston in June 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said law enforcement saw Kevin Denson, 36, of Charleston, getting out of a vehicle near the Jet Life Apparel clothing store on Leon Sullivan Way in downtown Charleston. They said they found a shotgun and a 5.56-caliber rifle, both with high-capacity drum magazines, in the vehicle.

This is in connection to a shooting on June 30, 2022, where Jamon Woodson, 40, of Dunbar, shot a pistol toward the store. The Charleston Police Department said this happened around 4:52 p.m.

Video from Jet Life Apparel showed Denson, Woodson and another man, identified as Jonathan Kennedy, 41, of St. Albans, carrying the firearms in the area of the clothing store. Kennedy and Woodson have both been sentenced to five and three years respectively.

Denson was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.