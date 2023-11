CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man that allegedly stabbed a man and injured a woman on July 13 has been indicted.

The Charleston Police Department said 39-year-old Keith Haynes, of Charleston, went to the victims’ residence in the 800 block of Hanna Drive while they were sitting on the front porch. Haynes allegedly started calling them names and stabbed the man and kicked the woman in the face.

Haynes was indicted on Thursday for malicious assault and battery.