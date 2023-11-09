CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to prison Thursday after law enforcement found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, officers executed a search warrant on the residence of Jonathan Levi Rider, 19, of Charleston, back in August 26, 2021. The search of the residence and Rider’s cell phone turned up “more than 100 videos and images depicting child pornography,” mostly on Rider’s Kik Messenger mobile account.

Another search warrant on Rider’s residence was executed on November 17, 2022, leading officers to find “a total of 92 videos and 44 images depicting prepubescent child pornography.”

Rider was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for possession of prepubescent child pornography.

The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin while Assistant United States Attorneys Julie M. White and Francesca C. Rollo prosecuted the case.